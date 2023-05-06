Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Saturday at Chase Field against Tommy Henry, who is starting for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 22nd in MLB action with 32 home runs. They average one per game.

Arizona ranks eighth in MLB, slugging .430.

The Diamondbacks are fourth in MLB with a .265 batting average.

Arizona is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (164 total).

The Diamondbacks rank 17th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .320.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.4 times per game, the second-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona has a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.346).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Henry (1-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Rockies W 11-4 Away Tommy Henry Noah Davis 4/30/2023 Rockies L 12-4 Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber 5/2/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Zac Gallen Jon Gray 5/3/2023 Rangers W 12-7 Away Brandon Pfaadt Andrew Heaney 5/5/2023 Nationals W 3-1 Home Merrill Kelly Josiah Gray 5/6/2023 Nationals - Home Tommy Henry MacKenzie Gore 5/7/2023 Nationals - Home Ryne Nelson Trevor Williams 5/8/2023 Marlins - Home Zac Gallen Braxton Garrett 5/9/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Pfaadt Jesús Luzardo 5/10/2023 Marlins - Home Merrill Kelly Edward Cabrera 5/11/2023 Giants - Home Tommy Henry Alex Cobb

