How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Saturday at Chase Field against Tommy Henry, who is starting for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Nationals Player Props
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 22nd in MLB action with 32 home runs. They average one per game.
- Arizona ranks eighth in MLB, slugging .430.
- The Diamondbacks are fourth in MLB with a .265 batting average.
- Arizona is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (164 total).
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .320.
- Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.4 times per game, the second-lowest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Arizona has a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.346).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Henry (1-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 11-4
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Noah Davis
|4/30/2023
|Rockies
|L 12-4
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Austin Gomber
|5/2/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Jon Gray
|5/3/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-7
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Andrew Heaney
|5/5/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-1
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Josiah Gray
|5/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Trevor Williams
|5/8/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Braxton Garrett
|5/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/10/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Edward Cabrera
|5/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Alex Cobb
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.