On Saturday, May 6 at 8:10 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (18-14) host the Washington Nationals (13-19) at Chase Field. Tommy Henry will get the call for the Diamondbacks, while MacKenzie Gore will take the mound for the Nationals.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (1-0, 6.52 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-2, 3.77 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won six out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (40.6%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 12-19 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +1400 - 3rd

