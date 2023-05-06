The Arizona Diamondbacks (18-14) will look to Corbin Carroll, currently on a 10-game hitting streak, against the Washington Nationals (13-19) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Tommy Henry (1-0, 6.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (3-2, 3.77 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (1-0, 6.52 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-2, 3.77 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

The Diamondbacks' Henry will make his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.

He has an ERA of 6.52, a batting average against of .289 and 3.7 strikeouts per nine innings in two games this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore (3-2) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In six games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.

Gore has collected three quality starts this season.

Gore will try to secure his fifth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.

