Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .184 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks.

In 35.5% of his 31 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 31 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Thomas has driven in a run in eight games this season (25.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 11 of 31 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (26.7%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

