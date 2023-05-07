Cameron Payne NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Suns vs. Nuggets - May 7
Cameron Payne and the rest of the Phoenix Suns take the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 8:00 PM ET.
If you'd like to make predictions on Payne's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Cameron Payne Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|10.3
|5.7
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.2
|1.2
|Assists
|5.5
|4.5
|2.7
|PRA
|19.5
|17
|9.6
|PR
|13.5
|12.5
|6.9
|3PM
|1.5
|1.4
|0.6
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
Cameron Payne Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Payne is responsible for attempting 6.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.4 per game.
- He's made 1.4 threes per game, or 6.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Payne's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.
- Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.
- Giving up 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best team in the NBA.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.7 assists per contest.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.
Cameron Payne vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/5/2023
|30
|7
|0
|6
|1
|0
|1
|5/1/2023
|17
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/29/2023
|5
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4/6/2023
|7
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3/31/2023
|15
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
