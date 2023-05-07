Cameron Payne and the rest of the Phoenix Suns take the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 121-114 win over the Nuggets (his last action) Payne put up seven points and six assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Payne's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Cameron Payne Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.3 5.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.2 1.2 Assists 5.5 4.5 2.7 PRA 19.5 17 9.6 PR 13.5 12.5 6.9 3PM 1.5 1.4 0.6



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Cameron Payne Insights vs. the Nuggets

Payne is responsible for attempting 6.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.4 per game.

He's made 1.4 threes per game, or 6.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Payne's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.

Giving up 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best team in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.7 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.

Cameron Payne vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 30 7 0 6 1 0 1 5/1/2023 17 2 1 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 5 5 3 1 1 0 0 4/6/2023 7 2 1 3 0 0 1 3/31/2023 15 0 2 0 0 0 0

