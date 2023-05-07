Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Washington Nationals and Trevor Williams on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Nationals.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has an OPS of .844, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .521 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Walker enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .429 with three homers.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 19 of 31 games this year (61.3%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (38.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 51.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 45.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (47.1%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (58.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (37 total, 1.1 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.41, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
