Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .821 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Nationals.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 34 hits and an OBP of .400, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .583.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks sixth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Carroll is batting .385 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an 11-game hitting streak.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 22 of 31 games this season (71.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (32.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In eight games this year (25.8%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had more than one.
- In 17 of 31 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.42).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (37 total, 1.1 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.