Sunday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-14) taking on the Washington Nationals (13-20) at 4:10 PM ET (on May 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (1-2) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (1-1) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 10 times and won seven of those games.

Arizona has played as favorites of -165 or more twice this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 62.3% chance to win.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 172 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule