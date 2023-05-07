Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Sunday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-14) taking on the Washington Nationals (13-20) at 4:10 PM ET (on May 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (1-2) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (1-1) will take the ball for the Nationals.
Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Nationals Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 10 times and won seven of those games.
- Arizona has played as favorites of -165 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 62.3% chance to win.
- Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 172 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|@ Rockies
|L 12-4
|Ryne Nelson vs Austin Gomber
|May 2
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Zac Gallen vs Jon Gray
|May 3
|@ Rangers
|W 12-7
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Andrew Heaney
|May 5
|Nationals
|W 3-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Josiah Gray
|May 6
|Nationals
|W 8-7
|Tommy Henry vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 7
|Nationals
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Trevor Williams
|May 8
|Marlins
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Braxton Garrett
|May 9
|Marlins
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 10
|Marlins
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Edward Cabrera
|May 11
|Giants
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Alex Cobb
|May 12
|Giants
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Ross Stripling
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.