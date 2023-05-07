Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will try to defeat Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +140 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run over/under has been listed for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -165 +140 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won seven of the 10 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (70%).

Arizona has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.

The Diamondbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this matchup.

Arizona has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 33 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-15-1).

The Diamondbacks have had a spread set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-6 9-8 7-4 12-10 12-8 7-6

