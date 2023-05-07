Diamondbacks vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will try to defeat Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +140 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run over/under has been listed for the contest.
Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-165
|+140
|9.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have won seven of the 10 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (70%).
- Arizona has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this matchup.
- Arizona has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 33 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-15-1).
- The Diamondbacks have had a spread set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-6
|9-8
|7-4
|12-10
|12-8
|7-6
