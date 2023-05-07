Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will see Trevor Williams on the mound for the Washington Nationals in the final game of a three-game series, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 34 total home runs.

Arizona is sixth in baseball, slugging .437.

The Diamondbacks' .271 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Arizona has the No. 8 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (172 total runs).

The Diamondbacks are 12th in MLB with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank second in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona has a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.353).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryne Nelson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.39 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

Nelson is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season in this game.

Nelson has put up five starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Rockies L 12-4 Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber 5/2/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Zac Gallen Jon Gray 5/3/2023 Rangers W 12-7 Away Brandon Pfaadt Andrew Heaney 5/5/2023 Nationals W 3-1 Home Merrill Kelly Josiah Gray 5/6/2023 Nationals W 8-7 Home Tommy Henry MacKenzie Gore 5/7/2023 Nationals - Home Ryne Nelson Trevor Williams 5/8/2023 Marlins - Home Zac Gallen Braxton Garrett 5/9/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Pfaadt Jesús Luzardo 5/10/2023 Marlins - Home Merrill Kelly Edward Cabrera 5/11/2023 Giants - Home Tommy Henry Alex Cobb 5/12/2023 Giants - Home Ryne Nelson Ross Stripling

