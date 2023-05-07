As they try to secure the series sweep, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-14) will square off with the Washington Nationals (13-20) at Chase Field on Sunday, May 7. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The Nationals are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Diamondbacks (-165). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson - ARI (1-2, 6.39 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (1-1, 3.41 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won seven out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks have a 5-3 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious nine times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+120) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Josh Rojas 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +1400 - 3rd

