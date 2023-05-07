On Sunday, Emmanuel Rivera (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

  • Rivera is batting .423 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • In 87.5% of his games this year (seven of eight), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (37.5%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Rivera has had an RBI in five games this year.
  • He has scored in five games this season (62.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Williams (1-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up a 3.41 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.