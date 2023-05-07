On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo (hitting .458 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .397 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 57.7% of his games this season (15 of 26), with at least two hits 11 times (42.3%).

He has homered in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this season (34.6%), Perdomo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.3% of his games this year (11 of 26), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings