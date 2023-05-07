Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo (hitting .458 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .397 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 57.7% of his games this season (15 of 26), with at least two hits 11 times (42.3%).
- He has homered in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this season (34.6%), Perdomo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.3% of his games this year (11 of 26), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).
- The Nationals rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (37 total, 1.1 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.41, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
