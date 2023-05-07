Jose Herrera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 7 against the Rangers) he went 0-for-0.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera has two doubles and six walks while batting .259.

In 36.4% of his 11 games this season, Herrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.

Herrera has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four of 11 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings