On Sunday, Josh Rojas (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .271 with eight doubles and six walks.

In 55.6% of his games this year (15 of 27), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (25.9%) he recorded at least two.

In 27 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In 48.1% of his games this year, Rojas has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.8%.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings