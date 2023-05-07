The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and eight walks while batting .259.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 87th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
  • Marte has picked up a hit in 20 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 30), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Marte has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (26.7%), with two or more RBI in six of them (20.0%).
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Williams (1-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.
  • In six games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
