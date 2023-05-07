The Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant included, will be in action at 8:00 PM on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Durant put up 39 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 121-114 win versus the Nuggets.

With prop bets in place for Durant, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 29.1 28.1 Rebounds 8.5 6.6 8.1 Assists 6.5 5.0 4.9 PRA 44.5 40.7 41.1 PR 38.5 35.7 36.2 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.3



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Nuggets

Durant's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the league, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets concede 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Kevin Durant vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 43 39 9 8 1 2 0 5/1/2023 44 24 8 3 2 2 1 4/29/2023 36 29 14 1 1 3 1 4/6/2023 41 29 7 4 6 1 0 3/31/2023 33 30 4 2 2 2 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.