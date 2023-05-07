On Sunday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.486 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while batting .300.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 19 of 29 games this season (65.5%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (31.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this year (37.9%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.8%.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

