Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (batting .192 in his past 10 games, with five walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Nationals.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .260 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- In nine of 19 games this year (47.4%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
- In 19 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Smith has driven in a run in seven games this season (36.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this season (36.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.42 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (37 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Williams (1-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
