The Phoenix Suns are 2-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 2)

Nuggets (+ 2) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



The Suns (41-38-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this year.

As a 2-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Denver is 10-6 against the spread compared to the 24-16-1 ATS record Phoenix racks up as a 2-point favorite.

Phoenix and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season while the Nuggets have a .476 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-11).

Suns Performance Insights

So far this year, Phoenix is averaging 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 111.6 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Suns have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game.

The Suns are sinking 12.2 threes per game (13th-ranked in league). They sport a 37.4% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from downtown.

Phoenix is attempting 57.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.8% of the shots it has attempted (and 71% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.6 treys per contest, which are 36.2% of its shots (and 29% of the team's buckets).

