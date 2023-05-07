Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:54 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns are 2-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Suns Championship Futures
|Suns vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Nuggets Player Props
|Suns vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Suns vs Nuggets Injury Report
|How to Watch Suns vs Nuggets
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Under (227.5)
- The Suns (41-38-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this year.
- As a 2-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Denver is 10-6 against the spread compared to the 24-16-1 ATS record Phoenix racks up as a 2-point favorite.
- Phoenix and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season while the Nuggets have a .476 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-11).
Suns Performance Insights
- So far this year, Phoenix is averaging 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 111.6 points per contest (sixth-ranked).
- The Suns have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game.
- The Suns are sinking 12.2 threes per game (13th-ranked in league). They sport a 37.4% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from downtown.
- Phoenix is attempting 57.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.8% of the shots it has attempted (and 71% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.6 treys per contest, which are 36.2% of its shots (and 29% of the team's buckets).
