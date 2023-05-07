Suns vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1. The point total is set at 227.5 in the matchup.
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-2.5
|227.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- In 41 of 82 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have combined to score more than 227.5 points.
- Phoenix's games this season have had an average of 225.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Suns have put together a 43-38-0 record against the spread.
- Phoenix has won 36, or 73.5%, of the 49 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Phoenix has a record of 30-7, a 81.1% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|41
|50%
|113.6
|229.4
|111.6
|224.1
|226.2
|Nuggets
|40
|48.8%
|115.8
|229.4
|112.5
|224.1
|229.9
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have gone 5-5 in their last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Suns have hit the over seven times.
- Phoenix owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it does on the road (21-19-0).
- The Suns score just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).
- Phoenix has a 32-11 record against the spread and a 34-10 record overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|43-38
|24-17
|42-40
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-5
|38-44
Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Suns
|Nuggets
|113.6
|115.8
|17
|12
|32-11
|38-17
|34-10
|47-8
|111.6
|112.5
|6
|8
|34-19
|36-12
|39-14
|40-8
