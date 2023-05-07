Take a look at the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (45-37), which currently includes just one player listed, as the Suns ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 4 against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Footprint Center on Sunday, May 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Suns took down the Nuggets 121-114 on Friday. Devin Booker led the Suns to the victory with a team-leading 47 points. Jamal Murray notched 32 points in the Nuggets' loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed Suns gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Paul PG Out Groin 13.9 4.3 8.9

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Wrist)

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

Suns Season Insights

The 113.6 points per game the Suns put up are just 1.1 more points than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

When Phoenix scores more than 112.5 points, it is 34-10.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Suns have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 114.6 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 113.6 they've put up over the course of this season.

Phoenix knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Suns average 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in the league), and give up 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -2.5 227.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.