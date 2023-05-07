Deandre Ayton and Nikola Jokic are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets play at Footprint Center on Sunday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (-105) 9.5 (-118) 0.5 (-227)

Ayton's 18 points per game average is 3.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

Ayton has averaged 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (9.5).

Ayton has averaged 1.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Sunday's assist over/under (0.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (-120) 4.5 (-154) 7.5 (-154) 2.5 (-139)

The 27.8 points Devin Booker scores per game are 3.7 less than his prop total on Sunday (31.5).

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Booker has picked up 5.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Sunday's over/under (7.5).

He 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Sunday.

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 8.5 (+115) 6.5 (+120) 1.5 (-200)

The 29.5-point prop total for Kevin Durant on Sunday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average, which is 29.1.

Durant has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (8.5).

Durant's assist average -- five -- is 1.5 lower than Sunday's prop bet (6.5).

Durant's two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-110) 14.5 (-105) 8.5 (+100) 1.5 (+170)

Sunday's prop bet for Jokic is 27.5 points, 3.0 more than his season average.

Jokic's rebounding average -- 11.8 -- is 2.7 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Jokic's assist average -- 9.8 -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (8.5).

Jokic, at 0.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-105) 4.5 (-133) 6.5 (-105) 2.5 (-128)

The 24.5-point total set for Jamal Murray on Sunday is 4.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

Murray has pulled down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet in Sunday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Sunday (6.5).

Murray has connected on 2.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

