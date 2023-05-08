The Arizona Diamondbacks and Alek Thomas, who went 1-for-1 last time out, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is batting .192 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Thomas has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 34.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (26.7%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Garrett (1-1) takes the mound for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.81 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing 11 earned runs while surrendering 14 hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up a 5.81 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .342 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.