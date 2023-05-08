The Arizona Diamondbacks and Alek Thomas, who went 1-for-1 last time out, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .192 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Thomas has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 34.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (26.7%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

