On Monday, Christian Walker (.383 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.532) thanks to 15 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
  • Walker will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .435 with four homers over the course of his last games.
  • Walker has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 32 games this year, with more than one hit in 37.5% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 21.9% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 17 games this year (53.1%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (15.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 15 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 17
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (47.1%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (58.8%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.0 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 46 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • The Marlins are sending Garrett (1-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.81 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up 11 earned runs while surrendering 14 hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.81, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .342 batting average against him.
