Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Monday, Christian Walker (.383 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Nationals.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.532) thanks to 15 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
- Walker will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .435 with four homers over the course of his last games.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 32 games this year, with more than one hit in 37.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in 21.9% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this year (53.1%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (15.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (47.1%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (58.8%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.0 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 46 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Marlins are sending Garrett (1-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.81 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up 11 earned runs while surrendering 14 hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.81, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .342 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.