Corbin Carroll and his .568 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (176 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Miami Marlins and Braxton Garrett on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll leads Arizona with 35 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .574.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks ninth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
  • Carroll enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
  • In 71.9% of his games this year (23 of 32), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (31.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.6%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Carroll has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (eight of 32), with two or more RBI three times (9.4%).
  • In 53.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (15.6%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
13 (76.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
  • The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Garrett (1-1 with a 5.81 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing 11 earned runs while surrendering 14 hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.81, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .342 against him.
