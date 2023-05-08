Corbin Carroll and his .568 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (176 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Miami Marlins and Braxton Garrett on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 35 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .574.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks ninth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Carroll enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

In 71.9% of his games this year (23 of 32), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (31.3%) he recorded at least two.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.6%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

Carroll has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (eight of 32), with two or more RBI three times (9.4%).

In 53.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (15.6%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 13 (76.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings