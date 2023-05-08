Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

The Marlins are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Diamondbacks (-190). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -190 +155 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 63.6% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (7-4).

Arizona has played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Diamondbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this game.

Arizona has had an over/under set by bookmakers 34 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 18 of those games (18-15-1).

The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for just one outing this season, and they covered.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-7 9-8 7-5 12-10 12-9 7-6

