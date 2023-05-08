In the series opener on Monday, May 8, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-15) take on Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (17-18). The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

The favored Diamondbacks have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +155. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (4-1, 2.53 ERA) vs Braxton Garrett - MIA (1-1, 5.81 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 11 games this season and won seven (63.6%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Arizona has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have won in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 2-2 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Evan Longoria 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+125) Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Emmanuel Rivera 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL West +1200 - 3rd

