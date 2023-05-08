Player prop bet options for Christian Walker, Luis Arraez and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Miami Marlins at Chase Field on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (4-1) for his eighth start of the season.

He has four quality starts in seven chances this season.

Gallen has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), fifth in WHIP (.844), and fifth in K/9 (12).

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers May. 2 5.0 7 3 3 6 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 6.1 4 0 0 12 0 vs. Padres Apr. 21 7.0 2 0 0 11 0 at Marlins Apr. 16 6.2 2 0 0 7 0 vs. Brewers Apr. 10 7.0 3 0 0 11 1

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Walker has 35 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs, seven walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .282/.319/.532 slash line so far this year.

Walker has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .435 with a double, four home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 6 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals May. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers May. 3 2-for-4 3 2 5 8 0 at Rangers May. 2 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 35 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .310/.363/.522 on the year.

Gurriel takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with a double, four home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 7 2-for-3 4 2 4 8 0 vs. Nationals May. 6 4-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 at Rangers May. 3 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0 at Rangers May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 47 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .420/.488/.518 so far this year.

Arraez has picked up at least one hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .417 with a double, four walks and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 5 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 27 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 15 runs.

He has a slash line of .223/.304/.471 on the season.

Soler takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Cubs May. 6 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 at Cubs May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 4 3-for-5 1 1 3 7 vs. Braves May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

