The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.172 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .194 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.

In 40.0% of his games this year (eight of 20), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 15.0% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Longoria has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in six of 20 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings