Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.172 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .194 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- In 40.0% of his games this year (eight of 20), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 15.0% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Longoria has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in six of 20 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Marlins will send Garrett (1-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.81 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering 11 earned runs while giving up 14 hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.81, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .342 against him.
