Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (batting .235 in his past 10 games, with a triple, three home runs, seven walks and nine RBI), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .267 with seven doubles, three triples, five home runs and nine walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 70th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 21 of 31 games this season (67.7%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (25.8%).
- He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.0% of his games this season, Marte has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (51.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.81 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing 11 earned runs while giving up 14 hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.81 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .342 to opposing batters.
