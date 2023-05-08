The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (batting .235 in his past 10 games, with a triple, three home runs, seven walks and nine RBI), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .267 with seven doubles, three triples, five home runs and nine walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 70th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Marte has gotten a hit in 21 of 31 games this season (67.7%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (25.8%).

He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.0% of his games this season, Marte has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 16 games this season (51.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

