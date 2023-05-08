On Monday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.848 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Nationals.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .522, fueled by 13 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

In 66.7% of his games this season (20 of 30), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 30), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this year (12 of 30), with more than one RBI three times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.3% of his games this year (13 of 30), he has scored, and in five of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings