The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place on Monday, May 8, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied 1-1. Bookmakers give the Oilers -185 moneyline odds in this game against the Golden Knights (+150).

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

  • When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Oilers Moneyline Golden Knights Moneyline Total
DraftKings -180 +155 -
BetMGM -185 +150 7
PointsBet -185 +155 6.5

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

  • Vegas has played 39 games this season that finished with more than 7 goals.
  • The Oilers are 21-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
  • The Golden Knights have been made the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.
  • Edmonton is 12-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter (80.0% win percentage).
  • Vegas has played with moneyline odds of +150 or longer twice this season, and won both.

Oilers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Leon Draisaitl 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (-125) 3.5 (-143)
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+160) 2.5 (+135)
Connor McDavid 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-200) 3.5 (-189)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Shea Theodore 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+120) 2.5 (+140)
Reilly Smith 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+145)
Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+105)

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-1-2 0-0 5-4-1 6.6 4.10 2.90

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-2-1 0-0 5-5-0 6.0 3.40 2.50

