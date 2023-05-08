Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Marlins - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Pavin Smith -- .160 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in two of 20 games played this year, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season (35.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- Garrett (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.81 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing 11 earned runs while surrendering 14 hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.81, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .342 against him.
