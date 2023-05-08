Pavin Smith -- .160 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Smith has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has homered in two of 20 games played this year, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season (35.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 9
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
  • The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Garrett (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.81 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing 11 earned runs while surrendering 14 hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.81, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .342 against him.
