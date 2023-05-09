The Phoenix Suns, Cameron Payne included, take on the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Payne, in his previous game (May 7 win against the Nuggets) posted five points and four assists.

In this article, we look at Payne's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Cameron Payne Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.3 5.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.2 1.1 Assists 5.5 4.5 2.6 PRA -- 17 8.7 PR 11.5 12.5 6.1 3PM 1.5 1.4 0.6



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Cameron Payne Insights vs. the Nuggets

Payne is responsible for attempting 6.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.4 per game.

He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 6.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

The Nuggets concede 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Cameron Payne vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 25 5 2 4 1 0 1 5/5/2023 30 7 0 6 1 0 1 5/1/2023 17 2 1 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 5 5 3 1 1 0 0 4/6/2023 7 2 1 3 0 0 1 3/31/2023 15 0 2 0 0 0 0

