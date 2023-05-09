Devin Booker and the rest of the Phoenix Suns take the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on May 7, Booker put up 36 points, six rebounds and 12 assists in a 129-124 win versus the Nuggets.

In this article we will break down Booker's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 27.8 34.6 Rebounds 5.5 4.5 4.7 Assists 8.5 5.5 7.5 PRA 45.5 37.8 46.8 PR 37.5 32.3 39.3 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.7



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Devin Booker Insights vs. the Nuggets

Booker is responsible for attempting 14.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.1 per game.

He's attempted 6.0 threes per game, or 11.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Booker's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.5 points per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best team in the league.

The Nuggets concede 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 11.4 makes per contest.

Devin Booker vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 40 36 6 12 3 0 1 5/5/2023 42 47 6 9 5 1 3 5/1/2023 45 35 5 6 4 0 0 4/29/2023 40 27 4 8 0 2 1 4/6/2023 37 15 1 8 1 0 0 3/31/2023 35 27 2 6 2 0 1 12/25/2022 4 2 0 0 0 0 0

