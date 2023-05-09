Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Tuesday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-15) versus the Miami Marlins (17-19) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM on May 9.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Brandon Pfaadt versus the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (2-2).
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 8-4 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 185.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.87).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|@ Rangers
|W 12-7
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Andrew Heaney
|May 5
|Nationals
|W 3-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Josiah Gray
|May 6
|Nationals
|W 8-7
|Tommy Henry vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 7
|Nationals
|L 9-8
|Ryne Nelson vs Trevor Williams
|May 8
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Zac Gallen vs Braxton Garrett
|May 9
|Marlins
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 10
|Marlins
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Edward Cabrera
|May 11
|Giants
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Alex Cobb
|May 12
|Giants
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Ross Stripling
|May 13
|Giants
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 14
|Giants
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Logan Webb
