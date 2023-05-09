Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins at Chase Field on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Marlins have -105 odds to win. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -115 -105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline favorite 12 total times this season. They've finished 8-4 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Arizona has gone 8-4 (66.7%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Arizona has played in 35 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-16-1).

The Diamondbacks have had a spread set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-7 9-8 7-5 13-10 12-9 8-6

