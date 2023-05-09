How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins will send Brandon Pfaadt and Jesus Luzardo, respectively, out for the start when the two squads play on Tuesday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 16th in MLB play with 38 total home runs.
- Arizona is fifth in baseball, slugging .445.
- The Diamondbacks rank second in MLB with a .273 batting average.
- Arizona scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (185 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Diamondbacks' .331 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in MLB.
- Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.5 times per game, the second-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Arizona has a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks average MLB's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.365).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-7
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Andrew Heaney
|5/5/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-1
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Josiah Gray
|5/6/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-7
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/7/2023
|Nationals
|L 9-8
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Trevor Williams
|5/8/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Braxton Garrett
|5/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/10/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Edward Cabrera
|5/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Alex Cobb
|5/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Ross Stripling
|5/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Logan Webb
