When the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-15) and Miami Marlins (17-19) face off at Chase Field on Tuesday, May 9, Brandon Pfaadt will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while the Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo to the mound. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (0-0, 13.50 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (2-2, 3.66 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Have the desire to put money on the Diamondbacks' game against the Marlins but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Diamondbacks (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to defeat the Marlins with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Walker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 12 times and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks have a 5-3 record over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Marlins have been victorious in nine, or 40.9%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious seven times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL West +1500 - 3rd

