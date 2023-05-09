Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Marlins on May 9, 2023
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Player props can be found for Christian Walker and Luis Arraez, among others, when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Miami Marlins at Chase Field on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Walker Stats
- Walker has eight doubles, nine home runs, seven walks and 28 RBI (37 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a .289/.324/.563 slash line on the year.
- Walker has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .409 with three doubles, six home runs, two walks and 13 RBI.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|5
|8
|0
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Gurriel Stats
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 35 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .310/.368/.522 slash line so far this season.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 8
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|4
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 6
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 3
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 48 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .414/.481/.509 slash line so far this season.
- Arraez hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .389 with a double, four walks and three RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 28 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 15 runs.
- He's slashed .226/.309/.468 so far this season.
- Soler brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Cubs
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Cubs
|May. 6
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|at Cubs
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|7
