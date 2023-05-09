Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 9
Luis Arraez brings an 11-game hitting streak into the Miami Marlins' (17-19) game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-15), at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Chase Field.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Brandon Pfaadt and the Marlins will turn to Jesus Luzardo (2-2, 3.66 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (0-0, 13.50 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (2-2, 3.66 ERA)
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt
- The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up seven earned runs.
- He has an ERA of 13.50, a 3 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 2.143 in one games this season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo
- Luzardo (2-2) takes the mound first for the Marlins in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.66 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 3.66 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings over seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
- Luzardo heads into this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Luzardo is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.66), 61st in WHIP (1.398), and 20th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.
