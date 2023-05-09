Luis Arraez brings an 11-game hitting streak into the Miami Marlins' (17-19) game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-15), at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Brandon Pfaadt and the Marlins will turn to Jesus Luzardo (2-2, 3.66 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (0-0, 13.50 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (2-2, 3.66 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up seven earned runs.

He has an ERA of 13.50, a 3 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 2.143 in one games this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (2-2) takes the mound first for the Marlins in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.66 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

The lefty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed a 3.66 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings over seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .270 to his opponents.

Luzardo heads into this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Luzardo is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

This season, the 25-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.66), 61st in WHIP (1.398), and 20th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.

