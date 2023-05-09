The Denver Nuggets are 6-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 6)

Suns (+ 6) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Suns (41-38-3) this season.

As a 6-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Denver is 18-15-1 against the spread compared to the 5-5 ATS record Phoenix puts up as a 6-point underdog.

Denver and its opponents have gone over the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Suns are 9-23 as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

Offensively Phoenix is the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA (113.6 points per game). Defensively it is sixth (111.6 points allowed per game).

The Suns are third-best in the NBA in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.

The Suns make 12.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 13th and seventh, respectively, in the league.

In 2022-23, Phoenix has taken 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71% of Phoenix's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 29% have been 3-pointers.

