In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will be seeking a win against Phoenix Suns.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while giving up 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.

The Suns have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game, 17th in the league, and are giving up 111.6 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.

These two teams score a combined 229.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow a combined 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Phoenix has compiled a 42-39-1 ATS record so far this season.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Devin Booker 31.5 -125 27.8 Kevin Durant 30.5 -125 29.1 Deandre Ayton 12.5 -110 18.0 Cameron Payne 8.5 -125 10.3

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Deandre Ayton or another Suns player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.