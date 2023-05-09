The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2. The point total in the matchup is set at 228.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -6.5 228.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix has combined with its opponent to score more than 228.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.
  • Phoenix's games this season have had an average of 225.2 points, 3.3 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Phoenix has a 43-38-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Suns have won in eight, or 28.6%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Phoenix has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
  • Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9
Suns 38 46.3% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • Phoenix has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • The Suns have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.
  • Phoenix has performed better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than away (21-19-0) this year.
  • The Suns' 113.6 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 17-16 38-44
Suns 43-38 5-4 42-40

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Suns
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
38-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 32-11
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-10
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
36-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-19
40-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-14

