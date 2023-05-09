Suns vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2. The point total in the matchup is set at 228.5.
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-6.5
|228.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix has combined with its opponent to score more than 228.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.
- Phoenix's games this season have had an average of 225.2 points, 3.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- Phoenix has a 43-38-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Suns have won in eight, or 28.6%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Phoenix has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
- Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|40
|48.8%
|115.8
|229.4
|112.5
|224.1
|229.9
|Suns
|38
|46.3%
|113.6
|229.4
|111.6
|224.1
|226.2
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Phoenix has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Suns have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.
- Phoenix has performed better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than away (21-19-0) this year.
- The Suns' 113.6 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|17-16
|38-44
|Suns
|43-38
|5-4
|42-40
Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Suns
|115.8
|113.6
|12
|17
|38-17
|32-11
|47-8
|34-10
|112.5
|111.6
|8
|6
|36-12
|34-19
|40-8
|39-14
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.