The Denver Nuggets (53-29) take on the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Deandre Ayton of the Suns is a player to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Tuesday, May 9

Tuesday, May 9 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Suns' Last Game

On Sunday, the Suns beat the Nuggets 129-124, led by Devin Booker with 36 points. Jokic was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 53 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 36 6 12 1 0 3 Kevin Durant 36 11 6 2 1 2 Landry Shamet 19 0 0 0 0 5

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton is putting up a team-leading 10 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 18 points and 1.7 assists, making 58.9% of his shots from the field.

Booker leads the Suns in scoring (27.8 points per game) and assists (5.5), and averages 4.5 rebounds. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant is averaging 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, making 56% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.

Torrey Craig is putting up 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Josh Okogie gets the Suns 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 33.1 4.6 6.7 1.8 0.8 2.6 Kevin Durant 27 8 4.9 0.9 1.3 1.7 Deandre Ayton 12 8.8 0.9 0.4 0.6 0 Chris Paul 8.7 3.5 5.2 1.2 0.5 0.9 Josh Okogie 5.3 2.8 1.5 0.8 0.2 0.4

