How to Watch the Suns vs. Nuggets: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns square off.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- Phoenix has put together a 23-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank fifth.
- The Suns' 113.6 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 34-10.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Suns are averaging more points at home (114.1 per game) than on the road (113.2). And they are giving up less at home (109.2) than on the road (113.9).
- Phoenix gives up 109.2 points per game at home, and 113.9 on the road.
- This year the Suns are collecting fewer assists at home (26.8 per game) than away (27.7).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Chris Paul
|Out
|Groin
