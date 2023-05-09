In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns square off.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

  • The Suns have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
  • Phoenix has put together a 23-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank fifth.
  • The Suns' 113.6 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
  • When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 34-10.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23 the Suns are averaging more points at home (114.1 per game) than on the road (113.2). And they are giving up less at home (109.2) than on the road (113.9).
  • Phoenix gives up 109.2 points per game at home, and 113.9 on the road.
  • This year the Suns are collecting fewer assists at home (26.8 per game) than away (27.7).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Chris Paul Out Groin

