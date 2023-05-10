Wednesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-16) and the Miami Marlins (18-19) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 3:40 PM on May 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (3-3) to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (2-3) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 13 times and won eight, or 61.5%, of those games.

This season Arizona has won three of its five games when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 187 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks' 4.90 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Schedule