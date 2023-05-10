Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Wednesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-16) and the Miami Marlins (18-19) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 3:40 PM on May 10.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (3-3) to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (2-3) will take the ball for the Marlins.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 3.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Marlins Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-4.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 13 times and won eight, or 61.5%, of those games.
- This season Arizona has won three of its five games when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 187 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.90 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|Nationals
|W 3-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Josiah Gray
|May 6
|Nationals
|W 8-7
|Tommy Henry vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 7
|Nationals
|L 9-8
|Ryne Nelson vs Trevor Williams
|May 8
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Zac Gallen vs Braxton Garrett
|May 9
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 10
|Marlins
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Edward Cabrera
|May 11
|Giants
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Alex Cobb
|May 12
|Giants
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Ross Stripling
|May 13
|Giants
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 14
|Giants
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Logan Webb
|May 15
|@ Athletics
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Kyle Muller
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.