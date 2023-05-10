The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to Christian Walker for continued offensive production when they take on Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 19th in MLB play with 39 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona is fifth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .273 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Arizona is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (187 total).

The Diamondbacks are eighth in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.5 times per game, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Arizona's 4.90 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.361).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Kelly is aiming to secure his third straight quality start in this game.

Kelly is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the hill.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Nationals W 3-1 Home Merrill Kelly Josiah Gray 5/6/2023 Nationals W 8-7 Home Tommy Henry MacKenzie Gore 5/7/2023 Nationals L 9-8 Home Ryne Nelson Trevor Williams 5/8/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Zac Gallen Braxton Garrett 5/9/2023 Marlins L 6-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Jesús Luzardo 5/10/2023 Marlins - Home Merrill Kelly Edward Cabrera 5/11/2023 Giants - Home Tommy Henry Alex Cobb 5/12/2023 Giants - Home Ryne Nelson Ross Stripling 5/13/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Anthony DeSclafani 5/14/2023 Giants - Home Brandon Pfaadt Logan Webb 5/15/2023 Athletics - Away Merrill Kelly Kyle Muller

