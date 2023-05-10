How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:10 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to Christian Walker for continued offensive production when they take on Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 19th in MLB play with 39 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Arizona is fifth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks' .273 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Arizona is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (187 total).
- The Diamondbacks are eighth in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.
- Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.5 times per game, the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.
- Arizona's 4.90 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.361).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Kelly is aiming to secure his third straight quality start in this game.
- Kelly is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the hill.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-1
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Josiah Gray
|5/6/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-7
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/7/2023
|Nationals
|L 9-8
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Trevor Williams
|5/8/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Braxton Garrett
|5/9/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/10/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Edward Cabrera
|5/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Alex Cobb
|5/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Ross Stripling
|5/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Logan Webb
|5/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Kyle Muller
