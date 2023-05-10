Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-16) will host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (18-19) at Chase Field on Wednesday, May 10, with a start time of 3:40 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +125. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (3-3, 3.20 ERA) vs Edward Cabrera - MIA (2-3, 4.78 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Marlins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (-150) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Walker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won eight, or 61.5%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (43.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL West +1500 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.